Pedestrian, 79, dies after being struck by car
A 79-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in South Lanarkshire.
The man died at the scene of the collision in Uddingston at about 11:00 on Wednesday.
Police are appealing to witnesses to the crash, which also involved a white Audi, on the B7071 Glasgow Road at Belmont Avenue.
The 28-year-old driver was arrested in connection with road traffic offences but released pending further inquiries.
Sgt Scott Gourlay said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.
"The B7071 is one of the main routes in and out of Uddingston and is a busy stretch of road so I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened."
He also urged anyone who had relevant dash cam or CCTV footage to contact officers.