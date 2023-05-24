Ex-SNP councillors form new North Lanarkshire party
A group of eight councillors have formed a new political party in North Lanarkshire after quitting the SNP.
They all left the SNP earlier this month amid a row over sexual harassment claims made against former council leader Jordan Linden, which he denies.
They have now formed Progressive Change NL, which will become the council's second largest opposition party.
The SNP said the councillors should instead have resigned so by-elections could be held.
Two of the Progressive Change NL councillors were reported to have been expelled by the SNP while the other six resigned.
They have previously accused the SNP leadership of failing to investigate claims of cover-ups and bullying in the wake of the allegations against Mr Linden being made.
Councillor Greg Lennon, the leader of the new party, said: "North Lanarkshire has witnessed a significant lack of representation for our communities as well as within the council workforce.
"It is unfortunate that tribal politics has hindered progress on issues that truly matter - the well-being and prosperity of our people.
"Unlike our counterparts, we firmly believe in upholding the values that have been regrettably absent in political discourse."
A spokesman for the SNP said: "People in North Lanarkshire voted just 12 months ago for SNP councillors.
"If this lot had any respect for voters, and belief in themselves, then they would resign now and allow for by-elections to take place".
Mr Linden, who was an SNP councillor, stepped down as council leader in July of last year following accusations of groping and sexual harassment.
He subsequently left both the council and the SNP, with Labour taking control of the local authority's administration.
Police Scotland confirmed at the weekend that they are now investigating an allegation of sexual harassment against Mr Linden that was said to have happened in 2017.
The Sunday Mail reported that five men have made allegations regarding the former leader, with two speaking to detectives.
Mr Linden has denied the claims against him and vowed to "robustly" defend himself.