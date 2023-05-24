Man charged in connection with Glasgow bus bridge crash
- Published
A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with a bus crash in Glasgow.
Police Scotland said the man has been charged with an alleged road traffic offence.
A total of 10 people were taken to hospital after the bus crashed into a railway bridge on Cook Street in Glasgow on Sunday at about 11:35.
Emergency services attended the incident which also saw trains between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street temporarily suspended.
An investigation into the crash was launched.
The man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.