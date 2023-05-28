Man attacks two teenagers during mass disturbance in Bishopbriggs
Two teenagers were attacked by a man during a mass disturbance in East Dunbartonshire.
Emergency services were called to Villafield Drive, Bishopbriggs at around 19:45 on Saturday.
The youths, both aged 18, were taken to hospital for treatment. One remains in hospital with serious injuries and his condition is described as serious but stable.
The other had minor head injuries and he was discharged following treatment.
Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
