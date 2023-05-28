Fire at Ayr Station Hotel prompts evacuation and rail disruption
Ayr rail station has been evacuated and train services disrupted after a fire broke out at a nearby disused building.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines were sent to the former Ayr Station Hotel just after 15:30.
ScotRail said the station had been evacuated as a precaution and services to and from Ayr would be disrupted until the area was declared safe.
There are no reports that anyone has been injured.