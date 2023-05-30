Humza Yousaf urges football clubs to help organise fan celebrations
First Minister Humza Yousaf has called on football clubs to do more to help fans gather and celebrate in safety.
He was speaking after thousands of Celtic supporters took to the streets of Glasgow's East End following their side's league title win.
Three people were seriously assaulted and 10 arrests were made, while streets were left strewn with rubbish.
There have been calls for football clubs to be billed for clean-up operations after such celebrations.
"I know that football brings so much joy to many people but time and time again we have seen a tiny minority causing unacceptable disorder," said Mr Yousaf.
"Clubs can do more, should do more - organise those celebrations, be involved in those celebrations.
"Perhaps they can reflect on what they can do for future years."
Police Scotland described the levels of anti-social behaviour and incidents of disorder which took place on Saturday as "unacceptable".
Ten people were arrested for a number of offences, including assault, acts of public disorder and police assault, and another eight people were issued with fixed penalty notices.
Glasgow City Council said its staff had worked through the night to clean up the mess.
It said that the gathering of Celtic fans had caused disruption to residents, local businesses and the roads network, and voiced concerns about the anti-social behaviour and the risk to public safety.
The sight of thousands of football fans gathering away from the stadium to celebrate on-field success is relatively new.
Traditionally, many supporters would gather in pubs and bars and, while singing and dancing may often have spilled out onto the streets, it would rarely lead to road closures and need mass policing.
It's a change that brings with it challenges. Some politicians have been vocal about clubs taking more responsibility but just how feasible is that?
Can there really be an expectation that football clubs should be liable for what happens miles away from a stadium, simply because the majority of the crowd is wearing colours relating to that club?
It would make for an interesting legal challenge about where the boundary falls between social and club responsibility.
For now, the first minister's call for football clubs to do more is unlikely to be welcomed by a sport that's had a fractious relationship with the Scottish government in recent years.
Bridges will need to be built before a lasting solution can be found to a problem that nobody wants to own.
Central Glasgow MSP Alison Thewliss said clubs could be forced to foot the bill for cleaning of the streets and that they should take a bigger role in organising celebrations.
"I think it's a really sensible suggestion," said the first minister.
"I think clubs should take a look at what more they can do to facilitate those celebrations.
"That doesn't stop people enjoying it in the street and in their own neighbourhoods and in their own communities.
"I have to point out again that the vast majority of football fans celebrate in a very acceptable way but for that tiny minority, they do end up ruining it for everybody else."