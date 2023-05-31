Glasgow's Barras market celebrated in photo exhibition
- Published
When Rebecca Russell was 10 years old, she used her first digital camera to photograph the stalls and traders at Glasgow's famous Barras market.
More than a decade later the photography student returned to the marketplace ahead of her new exhibition.
While she was working on the university project, the 23-year-old learned that her great grandparents ran a jewellery stall at the Barras during the 1930s.
"That drew me in more," Rebecca said. "Because I had been visiting the Barras ever since I was wee and my dad had never mentioned it to me before."
The street and indoor market in the East End of Glasgow opened in 1934. The term "barra" is Glaswegian dialect for "barrow" relating to the market's early years where traders sold their goods from handcarts.
Rebecca's project, The Great Glasgow Bazaar, is based around today's stallholders, capturing them in a style inspired by street photographers such as Vivian Maier.
"I've always been fascinated by car boot sales and markets," Rebecca, from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, said.
"I went to the Barras when I was young - probably about 10-years-old and photographed it with my first digital camera," she said.
"With this project, I wanted to get to know the communities behind the stalls."
Rebecca said that with the story about her great-grandmothers' stall, she had an instant connection with the vendors and they were always willing to to talk with her.
"I felt it was important that I get to know the stallholders a bit before taking the photos," she said. "At first I was extremely anxious, as these people are just trying to make a living and I wasn't sure how they would respond.
"When I'd tell them what I was doing, they were excited. They'd point across the road and shout 'go get a photo of him too!', stuff like that."
The fourth-year Edinburgh Napier University student said that the marketplace is "like a family".
"Not even just the traders, the people who go to spend time there. Everyone there is so close," she said.
An extra connection between Rebecca's 2023 Degree Show exhibition and the Barras is hidden in the display - the photo frames came from one of the market stands.
"I saw them there one day and realised they would be great for the project," Rebecca said. "I wanted to create that vibe of non-uniformity."
She said the chance to capture these shots has been a highlight of her time on Edinburgh Napier's BA Photography programme.
"I've always had a camera in my hands. I started with an early iPod touch and have done it ever since.
"I was too nervous to take photography seriously at school, but it's been great to have the opportunity to do it here."
Showcasing work from students at the School of Arts and Creative Industries, the 2023 Degree Show runs at Edinburgh Napier University's Merchiston campus until 20:00 on 1 June.
All images are copyrighted