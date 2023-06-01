Pedestrian dies after lorry crash in Glasgow
- Published
A 44-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a lorry in the east end of Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to Duke Street, near the junction with Bellfield Street, at around 10:40 on Thursday.
The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died a short time later.
The 45-year-old female driver of the Mercedes lorry was uninjured. Police say inquiries are continuing.
Sgt James Crawford of the divisional road policing unit said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.
"Our inquiries are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash take place who has not yet spoken to police to contact us."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.