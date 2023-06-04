Pensioner dies after being hit by car in Glasgow
A 75-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Glasgow.
Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened near the junction of Farmington Gardens and Farmington Avenue in the Shettleston area of the city.
The collision happened at about 18:50 on Saturday and involved a blue Mercedes.
The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed for about four hours.
Sgt Chris Hoggans said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around this time and may have seen what happened," he said.
"I am also appealing for anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch."
