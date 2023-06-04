Police appeal after man fatally struck by lorry
- Published
A 39-year-old man has died after being hit by a lorry near a motorway in Glasgow.
Police are appealing for information following the incident which happened near the entrance to the M74 at Junction 1A, Polmadie.
The incident happened at about 23.35 on Saturday and involved a red Scania HGV.
Emergency services attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for about five hours.
Sgt Chris Hoggans, of Glasgow Road Policing, said: "Despite the time of night, the M74 was still busy with traffic and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.
"I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have seen what happened."
He urged anyone with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch with police.