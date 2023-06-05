Drunk driver who killed passengers in Lochgilphead crash is jailed
A drunk driver who killed his two passengers then left the crash scene has been jailed for dangerous driving.
Estate worker Jordan Lawrence, 25, was drinking at a party after a pheasant shoot when he lost control of the vehicle near Lochgilphead in Argyll.
Father-of-three Jonathan Graham, 37, and 19-year-old Jasmine Herron were thrown from the car and died.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard the incident happened on a single track road south of Ormsary in January 2020.
Lawrence, of Newmilns in Ayrshire, denied the charges but was found guilty of drink-driving and failing to report the accident.
Lord Beckett, said it was a "very serious charge in circumstances which are plainly tragic for all concerned".
Mr Graham was head gamekeeper at the Ormsary Estate. His wife Anna said the crash had been "truly devastating for us all".
She said: "He was a loving husband and father and we feel his absence every day.
"In all honesty, the outcome of the trial has no real bearing on our lives as no legal outcome will every replace Jonny or address the pain and loss we've suffered."
The trial heard that Lawrence arrived at the party with a pack of lager and drank shots of whisky, vodka and gin.
As he left with Ms Herron and Mr Graham in his car, witnesses said he appeared to be driving very fast.
Advocate depute Graeme Jessop said: "He made off from the scene and holed up in his house.
"One obvious explanation that he was trying to avoid detection until such time as he sobered up."
"He went home and lay low until the police found him."
The following morning gamekeeper James Reid saw the car on the shore off the B8024 and recognised it as Lawrence's vehicle.
Mr Reid said: "It was well down the beach facing out to sea."
He added that the vehicle was "a wreck" and that he realised that Mr Graham was lying dead on his back.
Lawrence was remanded in custody and is expected to be sentenced next month.