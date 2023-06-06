Boy, 12, taken to hospital after Uddingston explosion
A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital following reports of an explosion at an industrial estate in South Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called to a unit in the Tannochside estate in Uddingston at about 21:10 on Monday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a skip and a heavy goods had caught fire.
Four fire appliances were mobilised and the blaze was extinguished. The crews left at 23:51 after making the area safe.
Inquiries are ongoing to determine what caused the explosion.