Crews tackle fire at recycling centre in Glasgow
- Published
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews are tackling a blaze at a recycling centre in the east end of Glasgow.
Police are assisting with traffic management after a fire broke out on London Road on Tuesday.
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area as road closures are in place.
Officers have urged local residents to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke. Fire crews tackled a complex fire at the NWH waste collection site in February.