Pedestrian who died after being hit by lorry is named
- Published
A pedestrian who died after being struck by a lorry on the M74 in Glasgow has been named by police.
He was Ben Miller, 39, who lived in Glasgow.
The accident happened near the on-ramp from Polmadie, Junction 1A, at about 23:35 on Saturday 3 June.
A statement from Mr Miller's family, released by Police Scotland, said: "We are deeply shocked at Ben's sudden passing. Ben leaves behind a close family and many loving friends."
It added: "We are very grateful for all the messages of love and support that we have received.
"We ask that our wishes for privacy at this difficult time are respected."
Sgt John Houston, of Glasgow Road Policing, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Miller's family and friends at this time.
"We are continuing with our inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.
"I would like anyone who was in the area and may have seen what happened who hasn't yet spoken to police to contact 101."