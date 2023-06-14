Man steers bus to safety after driver falls ill on M74
- Published
A man helped save a speeding bus full of passengers from disaster after the driver fell ill at the wheel.
The coach was doing about 70mph on the M74, taking 50 people to a concert by Pink in Newcastle, when it started swerving towards an embankment.
Alex Brewer, from South Lanarkshire, who is also a bus driver, sprung into action and brought it safely to a halt.
An air ambulance attended the scene near Moffat last Saturday, and the driver is said to be recovering.
The Caledonian Travel coach was heading south when the passengers noticed something was wrong.
Mr Brewer, 40, from Larkhall, told the BBC: "I was on my mobile phone when I heard the passenger next to me saying very loudly 'where is he going?' He swerved across the two lanes and the hard shoulder, onto the grass verge towards an embankment.
"I jumped up and got the bus to a stop using the handbrake gently so not to lock the coach up, while moving it to the hard shoulder."
Two nurses who were on board the coach tended to the driver, while Mr Brewer made sure the bus was moved safely off the road.
Police and an air ambulance met the passengers on the hard shoulder. The driver was taken to hospital.
"Caledonian Travel and the coach company arranged a new driver and we went on to have a great night at Pink," Mr Brewer added. "[I am] thankful the driver is home and getting the medical treatment he needs."
A spokesperson from Caledonian Travel said they were "grateful" for Mr Brewer's "precautionary assistance".
"The driver of the coach has confirmed that he unexpectedly felt unwell whilst driving and in the interests of safety pulled over to the hard shoulder of the motorway." said the spokesperson.
"The coach was brought safely to a standstill and we do understand that a qualified coach driver who was seated at the front of the coach quickly moved to ensure that the driver was able to bring the coach safely to a stop."
They added that the driver was "recovering well", while undergoing medical examination.