Glasgow Airport flights diverted over air traffic staffing issue
- Published
Two flights have had to be diverted from Glasgow Airport to Prestwick because of a staffing issue with air traffic controllers.
Glasgow Airport said operations were suspended between 10:00 and 10:30.
Several other flights were also delayed because of the issue, which is understood to involve a temporary staff shortage.
A spokesman for the airport said both diverted flights were returning to Glasgow.
He added: "We would like to apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience."