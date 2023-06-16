New housing development for former Croy quarry
A former quarry next to the Roman Antonine Wall will be home to a new housing development.
Croy quarry, near Cumbernauld in North Lanarkshire, has been unused since 2017 when mining was stopped due to its proximity to the Unesco world heritage site.
Miller Homes plans to build 77 homes on the 6.5 acre (3 hectare) site as part of a wider restoration of the quarry.
But some local residents are concerned about the impact on local services.
The loss of green space, increased traffic and a lack of affordable housing was also raised in 44 letters of objection to North Lanarkshire Council (NLC) during the planning process.
Plans show there will be 15 affordable homes in the development, while surrounding woodlands will be untouched, allowing wildlife and native trees to remain.
As this falls short of the number of affordable homes required by the council, the developers will make a financial contribution to NLC.
Green space
Local people have also raised concerns about the impact of a large number of people on local services such as schools and nurseries.
A nursery and primary school near the site are currently operating at full capacity.
An NLC spokesperson said there was no requirement in this case for a contribution to be made towards education or other infrastructure.
And in response to concerns about green space and public access, the council said the land was currently derelict with no public access due to safety reasons.
It said footpath links and dog walking paths would be improved with the development.
The Antonine Wall runs 39 miles (63 kms) from the River Clyde to the River Forth and it was built in AD 142 the Roman legion.
NLC said new development would not affect either the Unesco world heritage site or the surrounding "buffer zone".
Miller Homes has also been given permission for development of Thornly Park in Paisley, where there will be 179 homes on a 20-acre site.