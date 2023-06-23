Fresh appeal to trace mother last seen near loch
- Published
Detectives have issued a fresh appeal to trace a missing businesswoman who abandoned her car after driving more than 100 miles to Ayrshire.
Mary Monkman, 49, from Cumbria, was last seen behind the wheel of her red Nissan Juke near to Loch Doon at about 16:00 on 16 June.
The vehicle - registration L400 MGM - was later recovered near the loch.
Extensive searches have since been carried out in the Loch Doon area but no trace of Ms Monkman has been found.
The mother-of-three is the co-owner of Kendal-based food and drink company, Lakeland Artisan.
Insp Jennifer McCulloch said: "This is a very difficult time for Mary's family as it is completely out of character for her to go missing.
"We are continuing to search the area in which she was last seen.
"I would ask anyone who lives in the area or who was in the area on Friday, 16 June, to cast their mind back and see if they remember seeing Mary or someone matching her description in the area."
Insp McCulloch also urged anyone who had seen Ms Monkman since 16 June or who had any information on her whereabouts to contact officers.
She is described as around 5ft 10ins with long, wavy, auburn hair which she often wears in a bun.
Ms Monkman wears glasses and was last seen wearing a green and white floral top and blue leggings.