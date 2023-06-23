Man jailed for 'wicked' unprovoked murder in Ayrshire street
A man has been jailed for 21 years for murdering a 23-year-old father in an unprovoked attack in North Ayrshire.
Sean McKay was walking home from work when he was attacked in Dalry, Ayrshire, on the evening of 21 October 2021.
Gavin McVey, 40, was found guilty of murder following a trial at the High Court in Paisley.
Police said McVey stabbed his victim for "absolutely no reason other than his own wickedness".
Mr McKay, who had a young son, was attacked on St Margaret's Avenue at about 21:00.
Passers-by tried to help and paramedics were called but they were unable to save him.
Det Insp Stephen McCulloch, the senior investigating officer in the murder inquiry, said McVey "callously took Sean's life".
He said: "This unprovoked and utterly senseless attack has left Sean's family absolutely devastated.
"Our thoughts remain with all his family, in particular his young son and his partner, at this extremely difficult and upsetting time."
He thanked Mr McKay's family and wider community for helping during the "difficult inquiry".
In a statement released through Police Scotland, the family said he was an innocent man who was "just walking home from work and his life was taken from him".
"He was the most gentle, caring, loving, supportive and admirable person," they said. "He kept us all going, he was the life and soul of the party and loved dancing.
"Life is so quiet without him, he was always the loudest one in the room."
They added: "He was so proud of being a dad and an uncle. It is so sad that his son and nephew will not get to know him and know his character.
"We will always make sure that they remember him."