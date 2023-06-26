Thousands turn out for Glasgow Mela festival
Thousands of people attended the Glasgow Mela festival over the weekend.
Organisers said 20,000 enjoyed a day of free music and arts in Kelvingrove Park in the city's west end on Sunday.
The multi-cultural event showcased musicians, dancers and performers from around the world.
Punjabi singer-songwriter Angrez Ali made the line up alongside Scottish performers Gtown Desi and Scottish-Indian band Unison.
The group fuse Indian drumming with bagpipes - and delivered an upbeat cover of Adele's hit Set Fire To The Rain as crowds braved drizzly conditions.
Emerging talents like Supermann on the Beat, Lavannya Manohar and Mishra also took to the stage as local, national and international acts put on a series of captivating performances.
Chair of Glasgow Life and Convenor for Culture, Sport and International Relations for Glasgow City Council, Bailie Annette Christie, said: "The event showed in spectacular style the cultural diversity and musical and artistic talent that Glasgow is known for.
"This year's Mela proves the event is a highlight of our city's cultural calendar, offering high-quality performances, food and fun activities for all ages and interests."
The Mela, meaning "gathering" in Sanskrit, is a South Asian celebration of Glasgow's diverse communities which aims to promote local artists and their rich cultural heritage.
The event was launched during the 1990 European City of Culture festivities to celebrate the traditions and customs of the Indian sub-continent.