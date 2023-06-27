Man dies after being seriously injured in Glasgow flat
A man has died after being seriously injured in a flat in the east end of Glasgow.
Police were called to the property on Glenisla Street, Tollcross, about 17:05 on Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has been named locally as 50-year-old Stuart Williams.
Officers said the cause of his death is not yet known and inquires are at an early stage.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A post mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained."