Man, 31, dies after incident at Portavadie resort in Argyll
A 31-year-old man has died after an incident at a luxury resort in Argyll.
Emergency services were sent to Portavadie on the shores of Loch Fyne on Thursday afternoon following a report he had "taken unwell".
The man was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died on Saturday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
Set on a man-made lagoon, the resort has a number of luxury apartments and holiday cottages, with swimming pools, a spa and a marina.
Portavadie resort did not respond to requests for a comment.