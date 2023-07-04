CalMac Islay ferry withdrawn just days after return to service
A ferry has been withdrawn from service just days after returning from its annual maintenance.
CalMac's MV Finlaggan suffered an engine problem on Monday and sailings between Islay and Kennacraig on the mainland have been disrupted since.
While the fault is investigated another ferry, MV Isle of Arran, has been brought in to cover a delayed 18:00 sailing on Tuesday.
CalMac has warned sailings on Wednesday could be cancelled or delayed.
Isle of Arran is a smaller ferry than Finlaggan.
MV Lord of the Isles covered Finlaggan's route while it was in dry dock for its annual maintenance.
The move meant South Uist's service to Mallaig on the Highland mainland was cancelled for most of June.
Lord of the Isles returned to the route last Friday.