Arrest after man and two-year-old boy hit by train
- Published
A man has been arrested after he and a two-year-old boy were hit by a train at a Glasgow rail station.
British Transport Police said the 26-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The man is in a "non-life threatening condition" in hospital, under police observation, following the incident at Garrowhill station on Sunday night.
Officers said the child remained in hospital and his injuries were believed to be minor.
Det Ch Insp Marc Francey said: "This was a shocking but isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection.
"Specially trained officers are supporting the young boy's family and it is thankfully now believed he will make a full recovery.
"Our investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of the incident and we are making a number of inquiries."
He urged any witnesses who had not yet spoken to officers to contact British Transport Police.