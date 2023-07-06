Man goes on trial accused of strangling sister to death
- Published
A 20-year-old man has gone on trial accused of strangling his teenage sister to death in Hamilton.
Connor Gibson has been accused of sexually assaulting and murdering 16-year-old Amber Niven in November 2021. A second man is also accused of trying to defeat the ends of justice.
The body of the teenager was found in the town's Cadzow Glen, days after she was last seen.
The trial at the high court in Glasgow got under way on Thursday.
Gibson - who also uses the name Niven - faces claims he got rid of clothes he had been wearing and called the children's home Amber was staying at to pretend she was still alive.
The 20-year-old is accused of removing Amber's clothes and sexually assaulting her. It is claimed Gibson repeatedly inflicted blunt force trauma to her head and body as well as compressing her neck with his hands and did so with intent to rape her.
He is alleged to have told police he last saw his sister after she walked off from an argument near a community centre in Hamilton on the day she died.
He is also charged with disposing of evidence after it is claimed he binned his own bloodstained clothing in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.
Gibson was on bail at the time of the murder.
Ms Niven was last seen on Friday 26 November 2021. Her body was found in Cadzow Glen - in Hamilton town centre, days later.
Another man- Stephen Corrigan, 44 is also set to go on trial in relation to circumstances surrounding the discovery of her remains.
It is claimed Mr Corrigan found Amber's body, but rather than alert police, he inappropriately touched her and then hid her remains under bushes and branches.
He is accused of a breach of the peace and trying to defeat the ends of justice. Corrigan has lodged a special defence of alibi saying he was elsewhere at the time.
Both men deny all the charges against them.