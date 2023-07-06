Man charged with murder bid after boy hit by train in Garrowhill
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after he and a two-year-old boy were hit by a train at a Glasgow train station.
Officers were called to Garrowhill station shortly before 19:30 on Sunday following reports of two casualties on the tracks.
The man, 26, was discharged from hospital on Thursday and has been remanded in custody.
He will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.
The two-year-old child was released from hospital earlier this week and is expected to make a full recovery.
Det Ch Insp Marc Francey said: "This was a shocking but isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection.
"Our investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of the incident and we are making a number of inquiries."
He urged any witnesses who had not yet spoken to officers to contact British Transport Police.