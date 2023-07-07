TRNSMT festival to open with Pulp in headline slot
- Published
Scotland's biggest music festival starts on Friday with Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 headlining over the weekend.
The Britpop legends will top the bill on the opening day of TRNSMT at Glasgow Green, after acts such as Niall Horan, Paul Heaton and George Ezra.
Festival-goers can expect warm sunny spells, though showers and thundery downpours are also forecast.
Around 50,000 people are expected to attend each day.
And more than 80 artists will play across the four stages over the three-day event.
Pulp's appearance at TRNSMT will be one of three UK festival appearances for the re-united band, who will be playing live for the first time in 10 years.
Former One Direction star Niall Horan will take to the stage a day after performing at Stavern Festival in Norway.
Sam Fender return to TRNSMT for his fourth consecutive year with the headline slot on Saturday night after Kasabian, Aitch, and Mimi Webb entertain crowds earlier in the day.
The festival will wrap up on Sunday with headliners The 1975.
Ashnikko, Royal Blood and Becky Hill are also among the many acts performing over the weekend.
Meanwhile, The Kooks make the line-up following their 15th anniversary tour for their debut album Inside In/Inside Out.
Cat Burns will headline the King Tut's stage on Friday, followed by LF System and Nothing But Thieves on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Festival-goers will also have the chance to hear some of the UK's finest up-and-coming musicians, with more than 20 acts set to perform on the River Stage.
And the Boogie Bar will host back-to-back DJs and local talent over the weekend, as well as a special appearance from Bongo's Bingo each day.
Extra train services will be in operation over the weekend, with additional late-night trains running to Inverclyde, Ayr, Edinburgh, and East Kilbride.
Attendees are urged to check train times in advance as some services will be retimed to support the event.
Due to road closures around TRNSMT, it is not possible for cars to get close to Glasgow Green on show days.
However there are seven car parks within a 15 minute walk and taxis ranks closer to the centre.
The festival's age policy was changed for 2023 and only those over 16-years-old are allowed to attend.
Geoff Ellis, chief executive of the festival, said organisers were looking forward to welcoming music lovers on Friday.
He said: "With more than 80 incredible artists performing across the weekend, from international stars to up-and-coming local talent, it's set to be a massive three days packed full of good tunes and huge energy.
"We can't wait to see the city up and dancing once again."
He told BBC Scotland: "It's important for me to get as much diversity as you can on the line-up.
"Obviously you can only get acts who are available on the weekend and available in northern Europe.
"But we've got some great new acts like Lovejoy and Bob Vylan, who are just starting to break through, and Maisie Peters, who's just had a number one - she's going to have a phenomenal TRNSMT I'm sure.
"Jamie Webster is exploding at the moment as well."
He added: "It's about getting that balance - trying to identify the headliners of tomorrow and get them on the bill."
When asked what makes TRNSMT stand apart from other festivals, he said: "The bands don't have to win the audience over, they can only lose them.
"The audience come and they're ready for a great weekend.
"Gigs in Scotland stand apart from the rest of the world and any overseas artist will tell you that.
"It's the audience, it's the atmosphere - other people have great line-ups but we're the biggest exponent of that magical atmosphere."
Tickets are still available on the Ticketmaster website.
TRNSMT returned to its summer slot last year after two years of disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.
The three-day festival filled the gap left by T in the Park which had its final run in 2016.