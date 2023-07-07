Paul Heaton buys drinks for fans attending TRNSMT
- Published
Singer Paul Heaton is putting money behind five Glasgow bars so fans attending Scotland's biggest music festival can "have a drink on him".
Heaton, formerly of the Beautiful South and the Housemartins, is set to appear on the main stage at TRNSMT on Friday.
About 50,000 revellers are expected to attend the opening day of the Glasgow Green event.
On social media Heaton said the gesture was a thank you during what he dubbed "the cost of greed crisis".
A post shared on the singer's Twitter and Facebook accounts said: "Paul is leaving some money behind the bar at a few local pubs near to TRNSMT festival so that some of you can have a drink on him tomorrow afternoon (or until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!)."
This isn't the first time Heaton, who now performs as solo artist, has treated his fans.
In 2022, to mark his 60th birthday he paid for 60 drinks for those attending Neighbourhood festival and since then has carried on the tradition.
Heaton shot to fame with the Housemartins in the early 80s. The Hull-based band had two successful albums and a number of hit singles, including a cover version of Caravan of Love which reached Number One in the UK charts in December 1986.
After the band split he formed the Beautiful South in 1988, which became one of the biggest-selling UK acts of all time, releasing 15 albums over nine years.
The pubs involved in his Glasgow drinks giveaway are:
- 226 Gallowgate, 226 Gallowgate
- The Old Burnt Barns, Lynch's Bar, 179 London Road
- The Braemar Bar, 147 London Road
- The Tolbooth Bar, 11 Saltmarket
- Whistler on the Green, 5 Greendyke Street
TRNSMT starts on Friday with Britpop legends Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 headlining over the weekend.