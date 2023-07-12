New Glasgow night bus services under consideration
- Published
A Scottish bus operator said it is considering options to introduce night-time services in Glasgow after First Bus cancelled its routes.
On Monday First Bus announced late weekend services, reintroduced a year ago, would stop on 31 July due to a lack of demand.
But on Wednesday McGill's Buses said it is examining the possibility of setting up similar routes.
The firm could not guarantee it would provide a "like-for-like replacement".
McGill's Group, owned by Scottish billionaire brothers Sandy and James Easdale, said it is exploring whether the scheme would be financially viable.
CEO Ralph Roberts said: "We are only at an initial stage of looking at what may be achievable.
"The First Glasgow services that are being terminated are extensive and we cannot say at this stage that a like-for-like replacement will be feasible.
"That said, we know there is a level of demand for night-time bus services and if Glasgow is to thrive as a city, it needs companies such as McGill's together with city leaders to see what we can achieve."
The First Bus cancellation will impact 11 routes across the city that run in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday mornings.
The services operate from the city centre across Glasgow and the surrounding areas including Clydebank, Paisley, Newton Mearns, East Kilbride, Hamilton, Motherwell and Wishaw.
Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director at First Bus Scotland, said passenger numbers showed there was "not enough appetite in Glasgow" for services to operate into the early hours.
But the Poverty Alliance said the move was "totally unjust" and would impact those on low incomes the hardest.
The Night Time Industries Association Scotland also urged First Bus and the council to urgently review its position.
'Tough decisions'
Scotland's largest regional transport partnership, SPT, said it had the power to subsidise bus services when they were withdrawn by commercial operators.
However, it said support would only he considered if the service was deemed to be "essential for healthcare, welfare facilities or shopping; is to access further education and major training establishments; or main areas of employment".
An SPT spokesperson said: "Services can also only be delivered within the available budget and without additional funding tough decisions are required to be made.
"SPT has already committed its budget this year following the withdrawal by a number of operators from services, including a number of SPT contracted services, which we had to retender."
They added: "SPT is always keen to engage with operators and other stakeholders to see if there is any way to avoid cutting services as, for many people, these services are real lifelines and the only option to travel to and from the city."
Transport Scotland said the First Bus cancellations were also linked to difficulties with recruiting bus drivers.
A spokesperson said: "We are aware of the importance of bus services and are committed, in conjunction with operators and local authorities, to improving services to ensure everyone has accessible public transport regardless of geographic location."
They added that Transport Scotland was delivering a "broad package of long-term investment" in bus services.