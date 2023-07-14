McGill's targets four axed Glasgow nightbus routes
McGill's Buses has confirmed it is moving to takeover four nightbus routes in Glasgow, after all night-time services in the city were axed.
Operator First Bus announced this week it would withdraw 11 weekend night-time routes at the end of July.
It said some buses were regularly operating with as few as 14 passengers per hour.
McGill's chief executive Ralph Roberts told the BBC the firm was seeking approval to run at least four routes.
These include the Paisley corridor through Bellahouston and Cardonald, the Govan corridor to Renfrew and Paisley, routes to Easterhouse and a service that covers Pollok and Nitshill.
Mr Roberts told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme they were giving the services "very serious consideration".
"We're pretty sure that we will put on at least four routes, potentially five," he said.
"Our first priority is to try to serve our daytime customers and the areas that we serve."
He said McGill's, which is owned by Scottish billionaire brothers Sandy and James Easdale, was working to a "very tight timeline " for a takeover at the end of the month.
Mr Roberts added: "Finances are tight for bus companies, just like local authorities and just about every other company at the moment, but we've had a look at these and feel that we can make them work."
Night bus services operate in other parts of Scotland including the Lothians, Fife and Dundee.
Transport Scotland said the First Bus cancellations were also linked to difficulties with recruiting bus drivers.
On Thursday, the Herald newspaper reported that First's managing director Duncan Cameron said novel solutions could include bar staff being trained to drive buses and cover the late services.
Scotland's largest regional transport partnership, SPT, said earlier this week that it had the power to subsidise bus services when they were withdrawn by commercial operators.
However, it said support would only he considered if the service was deemed to be essential for healthcare, welfare facilities, shopping or eduction and employment.
Poverty campaigners and night-time industry leaders have urged First Bus and Glasgow City Council to urgently review the changes to bus services and called for an integrated travel policy for the city.
First Bus, which met with the council on Thursday to discuss potential solutions, said its drivers would be redeployed to the daytime network.