'Frightening' sex attack on woman in Glasgow city centre
Police are investigating a "frightening" sex attack on a woman in Glasgow city centre.
The 23-year-old was walking on a footpath under the Buchanan Galleries building in Bath Street at about 23:50 on Friday when she was approached by a man.
He tried to engage in a conversation before sexually assaulting her.
The woman managed to walk to Dundas Street where she screamed and got help from three members of the public.
The attacker ran off down Dundas Street towards Queen Street railway station.
Police have described the man as around 35 years old, 5ft 7in tall, with a skinny build, white pale skin, a ginger coloured beard and short ginger hair.
He was reported to have bad teeth and spoke with a European accent. He was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
Det Con Richard Carson said: "This was a frightening attack on a lone female within Glasgow city centre. The victim didn't require medical assistance but this assault has been very distressing for her.
"Inquiries are ongoing to trace the man and officers will be carrying out regular patrols of the area.
"I would urge anyone who has information regarding the incident, or any members of public who assisted the woman, to contact police."