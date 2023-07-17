Staff go on strike at munitions manufacturer in Beith
Staff at a Ministry of Defence (MoD) missile depot in North Ayrshire are striking over retention bonuses.
The GMB union claims action at the Defence Munitions depot in Beith could threaten supplies.
The union said workers were angry about a "two-tier workforce" at the base, with managers and craft workers receiving bonuses while non-craft workers did not.
The MoD said it remained open to finding a resolution.
Defence Munitions is an arm's length body of the MoD which delivers equipment and support services to the UK armed forces.
GMB Scotland organiser Chris Kennedy said the strike was the first in the history of Defence Equipment & Support.
He added: "These workers are utterly vital to the UK armed forces - they deserve to be recognised as such.
"Instead, management have allowed a two-tier workforce to develop, fostering bitterness and anger among workers.
"If the Defence Secretary does not step in to right this wrong, supplies of the crucial missiles manufactured at Beith will soon run low."
'Contingency measures'
The union said due to the bonus discrepancy, non-craft workers earned less than many supermarket workers.
A total of 93% of GMB members at the depot voted for strike action, and more than 50 workers will walk out on Monday.
An MoD spokesman said: "Pre-planned contingency measures are being implemented at Defence Munitions Beith to ensure the continued operation of the site.
"We remain open to dialogue with GMB to discuss the issues raised and work towards resolving them."