Woman, 77, dies three weeks after crash in Cumbernauld

GLASGOW ROYAL INFIRMARYGetty Images
Margaret Allan died at Glasgow Royal Infirmary three weeks after the crash

Detectives have issued an appeal for witnesses after a woman died in hospital three weeks after a two-vehicle crash in North Lanarkshire.

Margaret Allan, 77, was critically injured when her red Peugeot 108 was involved in a collision with a Ford Mondeo Titanium.

The crash happened at about 15:05 on 15 June at the Condorrat Ring Road in Cumbernauld.

Police Scotland said Ms Allen died in Glasgow Royal Infirmary on 6 July.

On Monday officers confirmed the 29-year old Mondeo driver had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He was not injured the crash.

A 10-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Peugeot, was taken to University Hospital Monklands but was later discharged.

Officers said inquires were ongoing ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Sgt Andrew Coutts said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died following this incident.

"We know from inquiries so far that the road was busy at the time and a lot of people will have witnessed the crash.

"I would urge anyone with information or who saw the vehicles prior to the crash to get in touch with us."

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.