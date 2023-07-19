Amber Gibson: DNA could have been on body before death - expert
The DNA of a man accused of inappropriately touching a murdered teenager may have been present on her body before her death, a forensic biologist has said.
Stephen Corrigan, 45, is alleged to have discovered Amber Gibson's body between 26 and 28 November 2021.
But, instead of alerting police, he is said to have touched and hid her body.
The 16-year-old's body was discovered on 28 November 2021 at Cadzow Glen park in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.
Her brother, Connor Gibson, is also on trial at the High Court in Glasgow accused of murdering and sexually assaulting her.
The court heard Stephen Corrigan's defence agent, Rhonda Anderson, cross-examine forensic biologist Alana Gunn over earlier evidence in which she said his DNA was "widespread" on Amber's body.
She said it spanned 39 areas, including intimate areas, with the forensic biologist estimating it came from "direct contact".
However, following questioning Ms Gunn said she could not "exclude" the possibility that his DNA was on her body by secondary transfer.
Ms Anderson put it to Ms Gunn that if Amber - who was also known by the surname Niven - had slept naked inside a sleeping bag before her death that had Mr Corrigan's DNA on it, that could account for why it was on her body.
Ms Gunn replied: "If there was a significant amount of DNA in the sleeping bag then I couldn't exclude that, no."
Ms Anderson said: "As I understand it, your position from your evidence is that it could be that Stephen Corrigan's DNA deposited on Ms Niven's body could have been deposited before she went to the park.
"Should the ladies and gentlemen on the jury understand that you are unable to exclude that his DNA was deposited on Amber Niven's body before she went to the park and before she died?"
Ms Gunn replied: "We cannot tell you exactly what time the DNA was deposited," before adding that evidence did not say whether it existed on her body before or after her death.
Bloodstained clothes
Both Stephen Corrigan and Connor Gibson deny all charges against them. Mr Corrigan has lodged a special defence of alibi.
Mr Gibson is accused of removing his sister's clothes and repeatedly inflicting blunt force trauma to her head and body on 26 November 2021.
Prosecutors also allege he strangled Amber with the intention to rape her.
Her faces further charges of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of bloodstained clothes and calling the children's home where his sister lived and pretending she was alive.
He also faces a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by telling police he had argued with his sister on the evening of 26 November before going to someone's home.
The trial, before judge Lord Mulholland, continues.