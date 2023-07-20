Amber Gibson murder trial witness says accused was at home
- Published
A man accused of inappropriately touching a murdered teenager's body instead of alerting police was with his family at the time, a trial has heard.
Stephen Corrigan, 45, is alleged to have found 16-year-old Amber Gibson's body at Cadzow Glen in Hamilton.
But his father William, 79, told a jury he was with him at his home in Blantyre between 26 and 28 November 2021.
Stephen Corrigan denies breaching the peace and trying to defeat the ends of justice by hiding her body in bushes.
He has lodged a special defence of alibi.
Amber's body was found on the morning of Sunday 28 November.
The High Court in Glasgow heard from William Corrigan, who said he had driven his son to a Covid booster jag appointment on the Friday and taken him back to his home.
He said his son stayed at his house in the evening after feeling unwell from the vaccine earlier that day.
The witness also said his son was at his home and "in bed in agony" on the Saturday evening.
William Corrigan said his son "probably" went upstairs to play video games but, when questioned, said he could not say definitely whether this occurred.
Richard Goddard KC asked the witness if he was lying to protect his son.
Blunt force trauma
He said: "Can I suggest when you say you saw him lying in bed in agony on Saturday evening you're just making it up to help out?"
William Corrigan replied: "I am not making up stories."
The witness went on to say his son also stayed with him on the night of Sunday 27 November, and slept until after 11:00 on the Monday.
Stephen Corrigan is one of two men on trial in relation to the death of Amber Gibson.
Her brother Connor Gibson, 20, is on trial accused of her murder.
Mr Gibson is accused of sexually assaulting Amber and repeatedly inflicting blunt force trauma to her head and body.
Charges of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of bloodstained clothes and attempting to pervert the course of justice by telling officers he was at a friend's house on the night of her death were dropped by the Crown.
Both men deny the charges against them. The trial, before judge Lord Mulholland, continues.