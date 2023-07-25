Family's water safety plea after teenager's drowning tragedy
A family have told how their "lives changed forever" after the tragic death of a 13-year-old in a river accident in Renfrewshire.
William McNally died after getting into difficulty while swimming with friends in the River Gryffe in Linwood.
His family have joined a campaign to educate others on the dangers of swimming in open water on World Drowning Prevention Day.
Landmarks around Renfrewshire are being illuminated in blue to mark the day.
William's aunt Jayne Drennan said: "In all honesty, prior to William's accident, I was probably naïve as to how important water safety initiatives and education are.
"Things won't and can't ever be the same again and William's loss has left a hole in our lives that cannot be filled.
"It sounds like a cliché but there isn't a minute of the day that we don't think about William, he is my first thought in the morning and last thought at night."
A pupil at Linwood High School, William's accident occurred while swimming in the Clay Pits area of the River Gryffe in June 2021.
The hospital told the family he had spent "a significant period of time" stuck under the water and the damage to his brain was irreparable.
Jayne added: "It was made pretty clear at that point that there wasn't very much hope for William surviving.
"They said his injuries were catastrophic. The Impact on the whole family's been catastrophic."
Jayne and her sister Claire have appeared in a water safety video in collaboration with Renfrewshire City Council to share William's story.
Renfrewshire Council has worked with the family to install more signage and rescue equipment at waterways that have the potential to be used for wild swimming.
Local schools have also received talks and information on how to stay safe around water.
The convener of Renfrewshire Council's communities board, Marie McGurk, said: "William's death was a tragic accident that has affected so many people across Renfrewshire.
"But the campaigning work that his family have carried out since he passed away has made a real impact and will leave a lasting legacy.
"We're committed to making our waterways as safe as possible and have provided more lifesaving equipment as well as looking to educate people about the dangers of open water swimming."
Scotland's drowning rate is almost double the UK average with men being most at risk, according to Water Safety Scotland's drowning prevention strategy.