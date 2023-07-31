Teenager in court charged with murdering man in Glasgow
A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Glasgow.
James Wilson, 18, allegedly assaulted Ryan Willcox, 21, at a property in the Castlemilk area on Friday.
Court papers claim Mr Wilson stabbed Mr Willcox on the body with a knife and murdered him.
He faces a separate charge of breaching a bail condition placed on him in April 2023.
It claims Mr Wilson was told not enter Stravanan Road where the alleged attack took place.
The charge says he was ordered not to contact or communicate with two witnesses - none of whom were Mr Willcox.
Mr Wilson is claimed to have contacted one of the named witnesses at the property on Stravanan Road.
He made no plea at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody pending further examination by Sheriff Andrew McIntyre.
He will appear in court again within the next eight days.