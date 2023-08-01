Man in court charged with Greenock murder
A 46-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man in Greenock.
Gerard Turner is also accused of attempted murder and threatening or abusive behaviour.
A 37-year-old man died after police were called to the town's Angus Road at about 21:50 on Sunday following reports of a disturbance involving three men.
Mr Turner made no plea at Greenock Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.
Det Insp Ally Semple, of the major investigation team, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.
"I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.
"Extensive police inquiries are ongoing, and we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation."