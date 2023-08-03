UCI cycling championships off to flying start in Glasgow

Shgufta Anwar from Women on Wheels
Shgufta Anwar from Women on Wheels was excited about the size of the event: " It's probably not going to happen ever again in our lifetimes," she said. "I am excited about the everyday person who doesn't think they are a cyclist who is inspired to learn to get on a bike and excited for the opportunity, particularly for women and their families. Our vision is to normalise women on bikes."

The biggest event ever to take place in world cycling has begun in Glasgow.

For 10 days, the best of the best will compete in 13 individual world championship events rolled into one major competition for the first time.

More than 8,000 cyclists from 120 countries will put their feet to their pedals, including 34 Scottish riders who will compete in elite events in front of a home crowd.

Cycling of every shape and size will take place in events as diverse as mountain bike downhill in Fort William and BMX racing at the Glasgow BMX Centre.

We will be capturing some of the atmosphere and best images from around the city.

Victoria Verlasco and the rest of the Mexican women's pursuit team were in George Square to soak up the opening ceremony atmosphere. She said she arrived four days ago and is happy to be here. "We are going to try our best and I think we can get a good result," she said.
PA Media
KT Tunstall was the headline act at the opening ceremony on Wednesday evening
PA Media
The Absurdist Pipe Band perform during the opening ceremony
PA Media
A giant piper led the procession during the opening ceremony
A big bright penny farthing starred in the People's peloton which set off from George Square on Wednesday
Cycling clubs took part in the People's Peloton, including Glasgow Tandem Club for blind and partially sighted riders. The club's Anne Murray said: "We feel properly included in this big event. As many events as we can get to, we will be there."
Getty Images
Eleven-time world champion and six-time Olympic champion, Sir Chris Hoy, launched day one of the championships with a visit to Cumbernauld Centurions BMX track and signed autographs for young fans
Getty Images
Cumbernauld Centurians showed off their BMX skills as competition got under way on day one
PA Media
The famous Duke of Wellington statue looks over proceedings in George Square, where the fan zone is located
EPA
The finish line for the road cycling races waits in Glasgow's George Square

All images subject to copyright