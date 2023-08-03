UCI cycling championships off to flying start in Glasgow
The biggest event ever to take place in world cycling has begun in Glasgow.
For 10 days, the best of the best will compete in 13 individual world championship events rolled into one major competition for the first time.
More than 8,000 cyclists from 120 countries will put their feet to their pedals, including 34 Scottish riders who will compete in elite events in front of a home crowd.
Cycling of every shape and size will take place in events as diverse as mountain bike downhill in Fort William and BMX racing at the Glasgow BMX Centre.
We will be capturing some of the atmosphere and best images from around the city.
