Appeal after seagull shot in the wing with an arrow
The Scottish SPCA are appealing for information after a seagull was shot through the wing with an arrow in North Ayrshire.
The bird was spotted near Bourtreehill Health Centre on Cheviot Way, Irvine, at 19:30 on Thursday.
An SSPCA special investigations unit undercover inspector said officers were unable to catch the injured seagull as it was still able to fly.
Birds are protected by law and it is a criminal offence to injure or kill them
"A member of the public alerted us to the seagull with an arrow through their wing," the inspector said.
"We are very concerned for the gull's wellbeing and keen to prevent any further suffering or injury."
If anyone is concerned about an animal, they are urged to contact the SSPCA.
