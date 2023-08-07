Flips and tricks in BMX freestyle finals at UCI championships

After Sunday's eventful men's road race, the action at the UCI World Cycling Championships in Glasgow ramped up in the BMX events.

Mathieu van der Poel claimed victory despite a nasty crash and a 50-minute delay due to a protest.

On Monday young riders and elite athletes took part in events at the Glasgow BMX Centre.

In the freestyle events, riders showed off intricate skills in the air which made for some stunning images.

Getty Images
Bryce Tryon of the United States competes in his first run during the BMX freestyle park, men elite final
Getty Images
Great Britain's James Jones warms up ahead of the men's BMX freestyle park final at Glasgow Green
EPA
Joshua Matthews of Australia competes in the Men's Elite final in the BMX freestyle park event
Getty Images
Tom Clemens of Germany competes in his first run during the BMX freestyle park, men elite final
Getty Images
Mexico's Kevin Peraza Garcia takes part in the the men's BMX freestyle park final
Dario Belingheri
Ernests Zebolds of Latvia competes in his first run during the BMX freestyle park, men elite final
PA Media
Japan's Kaede Ozawa competes in heat 1 of the Men's Elite BMX freestyle final
Getty Images
Bryce Tryon of the United States competes in his second run during the BMX freestyle park, men elite - final
EPA
Bryce Tryon of the USA falls in his second run in the Men's Elite final in the BMX freestyle park event
Getty Images
Declan Brooks of Great Britain competes in his first run during the BMX freestyle park, men elite final
PA Media
Australia's Alexander Cameron in action in heat 78 of the BMX Racing Cruiser Men's 35-39 race on Monday
PA Media
Great Britain's Jack Devine (front left) in action in heat 2 of the BMX Racing Boys 9 race during day five of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Glasgow BMX Centre, Glasgow
PA Media
Netherlands' Florian Groenendijk (left) in action in heat 14 of the BMX Racing Boys 10 race
Reuters
Croatia's Marin Rantes during the warm up before the men's elite final
PA Media
A general view of the action in heat 18 of the BMX Racing Boys 10 race

All images subject to copyright