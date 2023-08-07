Woman, 42, dies day after two-vehicle crash in Lanarkshire
- Published
A woman has died a day after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in South Lanarkshire.
Police said Tamara Jones, 42, was critically injured when her red Corsa was involved in a collision with a white Polo.
The accident happened on the A70 Ayr Road, near Rigside, at about 12:30 on Saturday.
Ms Jones was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but she died on Sunday.
The 54-year-old male Polo driver was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment.
Sgt Gemma Blackadder said: "Our thoughts are with Tamara's family and friends.
"Our inquiries are continuing into the crash are continuing.
"I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible."
The road was closed for six hours to allow investigators to gather evidence at the scene.