Homes evacuated after hazardous substances alert
- Published
Residents have been evacuated and four roads closed after police discovered "potentially hazardous substances" in a Glasgow flat.
Emergency services are currently in attendance at a property on Altyre Street, Shettleston.
It is unknown is anyone has been injured as a result of the incident.
Police Scotland confirmed Altyre Street, Dalness Street, Ard Street and Trainard Avenue had been closed and people are advised to avoid the area.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a hazmat unit and three appliances were sent to the scene at about 17:40 and officers were standing by.