Staff to escalate strike at MoD Beith munitions depot
Workers at a Ministry of Defence (MoD) supply depot in North Ayrshire have voted to escalate their strike action in a dispute over pay.
More than 50 GMB Scotland members will walk out for two weeks from 21 August after four days of targeted strikes failed to secure a resolution.
The munitions complex in Beith ships missiles to Ukraine as well as supplying UK armed forces.
The MoD said it remained open to finding a resolution.
The union said workers were angry about a "two-tier workforce" at the base, with managers and craft workers receiving bonuses while non-craft workers did not.
The strike is backed by 93% of members and the union warns it could disrupt shipments.
The union said the pay gap between craft workers, who assemble the munitions, and non-craft colleagues, who support their work and prepare equipment for transport, had tripled to £18,000.
Craft workers have signed a petition backing the action taken by their colleagues.
GMB Scotland organiser Chris Kennedy said the strike was the first in the history of Defence Equipment & Support (DES) which runs the Beith complex.
MPs have written to the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace urging him to intervene.
Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko also thanked the strikers for their "life-saving" work, while the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine (KVPU) voiced support.
Contingency measures
GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour urged management to resolve the dispute.
"A two-tier culture has been allowed to embed itself in this workplace and risks good working relationships now and in the future," she said.
"Our members are doing important and responsible jobs and simply want that work to be fairly recognised.
"Instead, they have seen the gap between their salaries and that of their colleagues stretch wider and wider.
"Everyone brings different skills to their work and that should be recognised but the role of our members is fundamental to the effective operation of this important site.
"They are only asking for fairness and the support they have received from Scotland to Ukraine shows why they deserve it."
The union said due to the bonus discrepancy, non-craft workers earned less than many supermarket workers.
A MoD spokesman said: "These strikes will have no effect on our ability to provide capability to Ukraine.
"Pre-planned contingency measures are being implemented at DM Beith to ensure the continued safe and compliant operation of the site.
"We remain open to dialogue with GMB to discuss the issues raised and work towards resolving them."