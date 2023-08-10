Orkney 10-year-old camps 57 days in memory of his gran
- Published
An Orkney 10-year-old has camped out in his back garden for 55 nights in memory of his grandmother.
Kai wants to sleep in a tent in his back garden in St Mary's for another two nights to bring the total up to 57 - the age of his gran, Terry, when she died earlier this year.
She had been diagnosed with bile duct liver cancer two weeks earlier.
It comes after Max Woosey - the Boy in the Tent - raised £750,000 by camping in his garden for three years.
Kai Canning has so far raised £1,764 for AMMF, a charity which helps raise awareness of bile duct cancer called cholangiocarcinoma.
Even the Orkney weather hasn't stopped him from completing his challenge.
"It's been quite hard to go to sleep," he said.
"When I first started, the wind wasn't too bad because it was getting into nicer weather. But now it's starting to get into winter and autumn, it's starting to get a lot more windy.
"It's definitely worse than being abroad. But big tents are a lot worse than little tents, even though they might seem a lot more luxurious, they're not."
Friends and family have also been taking turns sleeping in the tent at times during the challenge.
Kai's mother, Louisa Canning, said the boy had been keen to camp out and did not let a series of broken tents stand in his way.
"So Kai started camping on the 17th of June and he was absolutely loving it. The first tent... had a small hole in it and it ended up getting water logged.
"But Kai was like 'No, I'm going back out in the tent again'."
He got another tent and his family thought it would be a nice idea to raise some funds for charity in the process.
"The initial target was £150 and Kai was all eager and excited to go and do this challenge of camping for 57 nights," Ms Canning added.
"But when it did come half way, we started to go and flag a little bit then. Tent fever, wind fever, weather fever.
"The whole family and even friends are just so proud of what he's gone and done and how much he's gone and raised for his gran's charity."