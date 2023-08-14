Glasgow night bus services saved as operators join forces
- Published
Glasgow's night bus services have been given a partial reprieve after a deal was struck between two rival bus operators.
First Bus previously said it was scrapping all 11 of its Friday and Saturday late night services from 31 July as they were running at a loss.
However, the operator has reached an agreement with McGill's Buses to continue nine of the routes.
It is understood three of the services will still be scrapped.
McGill's will undertake hourly services between the city centre and surrounding areas such as Pollok, Newton Mearns, Clydebank, Paisley and Drumchapel. These services will run between 00:15 and 03:45 on Fridays and Saturdays.
McGill's added that it intends to build upon its initial provision to extend the service beyond two nights a week in future.
First Bus will operate services between the city centre to outlying areas such as Easterhouse, East Kilbride, Motherwell and Hamilton.
Changes to the services mean the N6 service will no longer travel to East Kilbride, and the N2 will no longer travel to Faifley.
The new N4 service will replace the N38 to Crookfur but now will stop at Newton Mearns.
Ralph Roberts, CEO of McGill's Group, said buses were "vital" to the success of the city centre.
He said: "McGill's Group has been in discussions with Glasgow businesses to understand the issues they have been facing with transport and we have also deployed our management and staff overnight to the city centre to examine what measures Glasgow City Council could take on roads and streets to help buses deliver a better service for passengers.
"Our intention is to build our night-time services in future and work with the council and businesses to help achieve that."
Last month, First Glasgow said the decision had been taken because buses were regularly operating with as few as 14 passengers per hour.
However, the move was met with widespread criticism and concerns it could put night-time workers at risk, and harm Glasgow's economy.
Duncan Cameron, managing director for First Bus Scotland welcomed the "collaborative solution".
He said: "When we first announced the withdrawal of our night bus services, we highlighted the challenges we faced as a business. This solution allows us to continue to operate a night bus service in the face of the current driver shortage.
"We understand the need for a wider late-night public transport strategy in Glasgow. Our hope is we will now see action from stakeholders, politicians and other transport modes to support local businesses and provide a way forward for the city's night-time economy."
First Bus Night Bus Routes
Service N2 (East): Sauchiehall Street - Central Station (Renfield St) - Parkhead - Shettleston - Baillieston - Easterhouse.
Service N18: Sauchiehall Street - Central Station (Union St) - Rutherglen - East Kilbride - Greenhills
Service N240: Sauchiehall Street - Central Station (Renfield St) - Parkhead - Tollcross - Viewpark - Bellshill - Motherwell - Wishaw - Coltness - Cleland
Service N267: Sauchiehall Street - Central Station (Union St) - New Gorbals - Rutherglen - Cambuslang - Hamilton - Hillhouse
McGill's Group Night Bus Routes
Service N3: City Centre - Shawlands - Thornliebank - Nitshill - Pollok
Service N4: City Centre - Shawlands - Eastwood - Newton Mearns
Service N6: City Centre - Anniesland - Scotstoun - Clydebank
Service N38: City Centre - Ibrox - Paisley
Service N60: City Centre - Maryhill - Drumchapel