The boy who launched a diabetes charity during lockdown
- Published
Lochlan Murdoch was just four years old and a week into starting primary school when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
In the years that followed he raised more than £10,000 to help other children with the condition.
But during the Covid lockdown he took his desire to make a difference to the next level by launching his own charity, Lochlan's Legacy.
Now 14 and about to start his fourth year of high school in Cumnock, the teenager has been awarded £30,000 to help young people living with Type 1 diabetes.
It is one of 24 Scottish groups to receive a share of more than £2m from the Young Start fund, allowing the charity to develop and run roadshows around Ayrshire.
Lochlan's fundraising was triggered by a leg injury which affected his mental health as well as his diabetes.
He recalled: "We decided we were going to do a 'stadium marathon' so we walked around all the Scottish football club stadiums over four days."
Walking with his mum Lesley, dad Scott and papa Alastair, Lochlan ultimately raised more than £10,000.
His efforts led to a visit to 10 Downing Street to meet the then Prime Minister Theresa May, who also has Type 1 diabetes.
It was there that Lochlan and his mum met a diabetic consultant who had heard his story and couldn't wait to see what he would do next.
"Me and my mum looked at each other thinking we didn't think we were going to do anything next, we'd done what we needed to do," he said.
Lochlan said the consultant, Dr Naresh Kanumilli, told him: "You have all these young people listening to you and following you, watching you make a difference."
He added: "So on the train home I said to my mum 'I want to make my own charity' and that's where Lochlan's Legacy was born."
Type 1 diabetes is an auto-immune condition which causes the level of glucose in the blood to become too high.
It happens when a person is unable to produce enough of the insulin hormone, which controls blood glucose.
Unlike Type 2 diabetes, it is not linked to age or weight. It can be treated by giving insulin injections.
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund estimates that around 2,500 children and young people in Scotland are living with Type 1 diabetes.
Lochlan's mum and charity co-founder, Lesley Murdoch, said the £30,000 award will fund roadshows that give young people a voice and empower them to manage their condition themselves.
But she revealed there is one rule.
"Lochlan stipulated very, very quickly that no parents are to be at the roadshows," Lesley said.
"When we go to clinic, the people speak to me, they don't tend to speak directly to Lochlan.
"Kids don't just want their parents to be told, they want to be part of the decision-making process."
The roadshows will feature technology booths to highlight the latest care developments in managing Type 1 diabetes as well as guest speakers.
The funding will also help the charity spread awareness with the help of their youth ambassadors - young people based in Ayrshire aged between 12-18 who are also living with Type 1 diabetes.
Funding from the Young Start fund, is distributed by the National Lottery Community Fund.
Kate Still, who chairs the National Lottery Community Fund Scotland, said: "Lochlan's Legacy is a shining example of what the Young Start fund is all about - services both for and by young people.
"Lochlan has been through so much difficulty already at such a young age and it's inspiring to see him turn that into such strength and dedication to improving the lives of other young people."