Coatbridge school leads tributes to teen after SWG3 drug death
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "kind, thoughtful" teenager whose death is one of two being treated as drug-related following a DJ event in Glasgow.
Marcus Dick and another 18-year-old died after attending a set at SWG3 in Glasgow on Saturday night.
Police suspect drugs were a factor in both deaths but they are not believed to be linked.
Mr Dick, who was a former pupil of Coatbridge High School, was described as a "popular young man".
Headteacher Christine Creaney said: "On behalf of the whole school community, I would like to convey my deepest condolences to Marcus's family at this very sad time.
"He was a popular young man with a large friendship group and showed himself to be a kind, thoughtful and valued member of our school community.
"We are devastated by this news and our thoughts are with his friends and family. We will offer support to our pupils at this difficult time."
Both men had been to SWG3's Galvanisers Yard on Eastvale Place on Saturday night to see a performance by DJ Ben Hemsley.
One of them became unwell at Croy train station, North Lanarkshire, at about 23:20 on Saturday and was later pronounced dead in hospital.
The second took ill at SWG3 at about 02:20 on Sunday. He also died in hospital a short time later.
Ch Supt Mark Sutherland said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the two men who have lost their lives.
"So far in our inquiries it has been established that both of these men, who were unknown to each other, attended the same event in the Eastvale Place area of Glasgow on Saturday night.
"However, inquiries remain ongoing and although we are investigating both deaths as drug-related at this time, there is no evidence to suggest there is a connection between these deaths."
On Monday a spokesperson for the venue said: "We are devastated at the news and our deepest sympathies are with the families. We will continue to assist the police with their inquiries."
Anyone with any information that could assist is asked to contact Police Scotland or report information via Crimestoppers or through Fearless, an anonymous reporting site for young people.