Historic Carnbooth House hotel in Glasgow destroyed by fire
- Published
A historic former hotel in Glasgow has been destroyed by fire after a blaze broke out on Thursday evening.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire engines were sent to the site of the abandoned Carnbooth House near Carmunnock at 20:00.
The large country house, built by architect Alexander Cullen around 1900, has been empty since 2019. It was previously a residential school before operating as a hotel in recent years.
There were no reported casualties.
Flames could be seen from the roof of the building before the fire spread throughout the structure.
Police closed the Carmunnock Bypass between Busby Road and Carmunnock Road and urged people are urged to avoid the area.
In 2018, the hotel was granted permission to build four blocks of 36 flats and an underground car park.
It closed for refurbishment a year later, but never reopened.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted to reports of derelict building on fire on Busby Road.
"There are no reported casualties and crews remain in attendance."