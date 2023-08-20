Pipe band world champions 2023 crowned in Glasgow

The world pipe band champions of 2023 have been crowned after two days of competition on Glasgow Green.

Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia pipe band were named winners, seeing off competition from runners up Field Marshall Montgomery from Northern Ireland and third-placed Inveraray and District pipe band.

This is the first time the West Lothian Band have won the world title.

More than 35,000 people watched the spectacle on Saturday.

Over two days the competition featured 190 bands and almost 9,000 pipers and drummers.

Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia lifted the trophy for the first time in the band's history
190 Pipe Bands from across the world competed in this year's event which recognizes the best of traditional Scottish music and culture.
Thousands of pipers, drum majors and drummers, young and old, competed on Glasgow Green on Friday and Saturday

Pipe bands from 15 countries across the globe including Australia, Canada, USA, Israel, Malaysia and Zimbabwe took part in the prestigious event.

There were jubilant scenes as Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate were crowned champions

Glasgow, a Unesco City of Music, first hosted the World Pipe Band Championships in 1948 and has been the host city for the event every year since 1986.

There were jubilant scenes as the winners were announced on Saturday night
The annual event is the pinnacle in the piping calendar

Kevin Reilly, chairman of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: "All of the pipers and drummers who gathered in Glasgow for this year's championships did their bands and their countries proud.

"They treated our audiences to an incredible display of talent and skill, making the event a huge success and unforgettable experience.

"Huge congratulations go to our 2023 World Champions Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band - they are very deserving winners."

The event's chieftain, Glasgow's Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, added: "It has been wonderful for the city to host the Worlds once again, bringing together the planet's finest and most talented pipers and drummers.

"It's a contest of huge importance to the global pipe band community and a firm cultural favourite here."

Emotions were high as the winners were crowned
Glasgow Green has hosted the competition since 1986
More than 140 bands battled for the coveted title of world champions

